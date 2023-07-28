2023 Dodge Hornet – Review, Pricing, and Specs

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is a compact crossover that has been making waves in the automotive industry. It’s a small SUV with a big personality, offering a blend of performance, technology, and style that sets it apart from the competition. This blog post will delve into the details of the 2023 Dodge Hornet, providing a comprehensive review, pricing details, and specifications.

Overview

The 2023 Dodge Hornet marks Dodge’s entry into the compact crossover segment. Unlike its previous attempt at a small SUV, the Dodge Caliber, the Hornet shares a platform with the Alfa Romeo Tonale. This gives it a unique blend of Italian roots and American style.

Performance and Handling

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is not just about looks and comfort; it’s also about performance. The Hornet is designed to deliver an exhilarating driving experience that sets it apart from other compact SUVs.

Engine and Transmission

The Hornet’s standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers a robust 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. This power is sent to all four wheels through a smooth and responsive nine-speed automatic transmission. The result is quick acceleration and plenty of power for highway passing and merging.

Handling and Ride Quality

The car’s handling is one of its standout features. Despite its compact size, it delivers a confident and composed ride, even when navigating tight corners or rough road surfaces. The steering is precise and responsive, giving the driver a good sense of control. The suspension is well-tuned to absorb road imperfections, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride.

Fuel Efficiency

Despite its powerful performance, the 2023 Dodge Hornet doesn’t compromise on fuel efficiency. The standard engine offers competitive fuel economy figures for the compact SUV class. The upcoming plug-in hybrid model is expected to offer even better fuel efficiency, making the Hornet a good choice for those who want to save at the pump.

Interior and Comfort

The Hornet’s cabin is spacious for front-seat riders but can be a bit snug for those in the back. The interior styling is similar to the Tonale’s, with the primary controls and infotainment system slightly canted toward the driver. The Hornet also uses the same steering wheel as the Alfa Romeo, albeit with a Dodge logo in the center. Black upholstery with red stitching is standard, but the GT Plus trim comes with leather.

Seating and Upholstery

The Hornet can comfortably seat five people. The front seats offer plenty of headroom and legroom, while the rear seats can comfortably accommodate two adults. The base GT trim comes with black upholstery with red stitching, giving the interior a sporty feel. For those who prefer a more luxurious touch, the GT Plus trim offers leather seats.

Cargo Space

When it comes to cargo space, the Hornet doesn’t disappoint. With the rear seats up, it offers 27 cubic feet of storage space, which is comparable to other vehicles in its class. The rear seats can also be folded down to create even more space for larger items.

Technology and Infotainment

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is packed with the latest technology and infotainment features, making every drive enjoyable and convenient.

Uconnect 5 System

The Hornet comes standard with the Uconnect 5 system, which is one of the most intuitive and user-friendly infotainment systems on the market. The system features a 10.3-inch touchscreen that provides crisp graphics and quick responses. It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to seamlessly connect your smartphone and access your favorite apps on the go.

Digital Gauge Display

In addition to the touchscreen, the Hornet also features a 12.3-inch digital gauge display. This customizable display provides all the essential information you need while driving, including speed, fuel level, and navigation directions.

Climate Control

The Hornet comes standard with dual-zone automatic climate control, allowing the driver and front passenger to set their preferred temperatures independently. This feature ensures a comfortable cabin environment, no matter the weather outside.

Sound System

The standard sound system in the Hornet delivers clear and crisp audio. For those who want an even better audio experience, the GT Plus trim upgrades to a 14-speaker Harman Kardon unit. This premium sound system delivers rich and immersive audio, turning every drive into a personal concert.

Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is equipped with a range of safety features designed to keep you and your passengers safe on the road.

Standard Safety Features

All Hornet models come standard with a suite of safety features, including automated emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring. These features can help prevent accidents and make driving safer and more comfortable.

Optional Safety Features

For those who want additional peace of mind, the Hornet offers an optional Tech package. This package includes adaptive cruise control with lane centering, which can automatically adjust your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. It also includes a 360-degree camera system, which provides a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces easier.

Exterior Design

The 2023 Dodge Hornet boasts a bold and aggressive exterior design that sets it apart from the crowd. Its muscular body lines, wide stance, and distinctive front grille give it a commanding presence on the road.

Headlights and Taillights

The Hornet’s headlights and taillights are a standout feature. The slim, horizontal headlights are integrated seamlessly into the front grille, giving the vehicle a sleek, modern look. At the rear, the taillights span the width of the vehicle, enhancing its wide, athletic stance.

Wheels and Tires

The Hornet comes standard with 17-inch aluminum wheels, but 18-inch and 20-inch options are available for those who want a more aggressive look. The tires are all-season, providing good performance in a variety of weather conditions.

Pricing

The Hornet is offered only in GT guise for the 2023 model year but in base and GT Plus trims. The base GT starts at $31,590, which includes a $1,595 destination fee charged by the manufacturer. The GT Plus trim starts at $36,590. The Hornet R/T will set you back $41,590 in base trim, and to get a Hornet R/T Plus, you’ll be shelling out an additional $5,000.

FAQs

What are the powertrain options for the 2023 Dodge Hornet?

This SUV is available in two powertrain options. The GT model is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 268 horsepower. The R/T model is a plug-in hybrid, powered by a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor combining for 288 horsepower.

What is the electric driving range of the 2023 Dodge Hornet R/T model?

The plug-in-hybrid R/T model comes with a 12.0-kWh battery pack that Dodge says is good for over 30 miles of electric driving per charge.

How spacious is the 2023 Dodge Hornet?

Its cabin is spacious for front-seat riders but might be a bit tight for those in the back. The cargo bay isn’t as roomy as rival SUVs.

What is the infotainment system in the 2023 Dodge Hornet?

All models of the 2023 Dodge Hornet come with a 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge display. The software interface is the latest Uconnect 5 system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard features, as is Amazon Alexa.

What is the warranty coverage for the 2023 Dodge Hornet?

Dodge offers a limited warranty that covers three years or 36,000 miles and a powertrain warranty that covers five years or 60,000 miles for this particular vehicle.

Final Words

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is a compelling entry into the compact SUV market. With its powerful performance, high-tech features, and stylish design, it’s a vehicle that’s sure to turn heads. Whether you’re a Dodge enthusiast or just in the market for a new compact SUV, the Hornet is worth a look.