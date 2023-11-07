Which Van Has The Most Cargo Space? Maximize Your Load

Selecting the right van for your cargo needs is essential. However, it can be difficult to choose the right model since so many options are available. Therefore, comparing them is the best approach.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a standout in the cargo van market, offering a blend of space, efficiency, and technology. Its robust build quality and rear-wheel-drive layout, with an optional 4×4 system, make it a reliable choice for heavy loads and diverse driving conditions.
The Sprinter’s interior is functional, with a focus on driver comfort and cargo management, while the exterior design is sleek and modern, reflecting Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to style and aerodynamics.
Under the hood, the Sprinter comes with a range of engine options, including efficient diesel variants that provide ample torque for hauling heavy loads. The van’s suspension is tuned for a balance between load-bearing capacity and driving comfort, ensuring that even when fully loaded, the Sprinter remains composed on the road.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|532.6 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|79.1 inches
|Engine Options
|Diesel and Gasoline
|Drive Layout
|Rear-Wheel Drive, Optional 4×4
Ford Transit
Ford Transit is a versatile van that has been a favorite for various businesses due to its customizable nature. The Transit offers multiple roof heights, lengths, and configurations to suit different cargo-carrying requirements.
The interior is spacious and can be outfitted with numerous shelving and storage options, while the exterior boasts a contemporary design that maintains Ford’s signature look. Powering the Transit is a selection of engines, including an EcoBoost V6 that provides a good balance of power and fuel efficiency.
The ride quality is one of the best in its class, with a suspension system that handles the demands of a full load without compromising on comfort.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|487.3 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|81.5 inches
|Engine Options
|EcoBoost V6, Others
|Drive Layout
|Front-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive
Ram ProMaster
The Ram ProMaster is a cargo van that prioritizes utility and space. Its front-wheel-drive configuration allows for a lower floor, making loading and unloading easier. The interior is cavernous, with nearly vertical walls that maximize the usable space for shelves or equipment.
On the outside, the ProMaster maintains a no-nonsense design, focusing on functionality over form. Engine-wise, the ProMaster typically features a V6 that delivers sufficient power for most hauling tasks.
The van’s handling is nimble for its size, thanks in part to a tight turning radius that is particularly useful when navigating city streets or crowded job sites.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|460 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|76 inches
|Engine Options
|3.6L V6
|Drive Layout
|Front-Wheel Drive
Chevrolet Express
The Chevrolet Express is one of the longest-running cargo van models, known for its durability and straightforward design. The interior is functional, with ample room for customization to fit the needs of any business.
The exterior design has remained largely unchanged over the years, favoring a traditional boxy shape that maximizes interior space. This van holds the same popularity in this category as Dodge Challenger Hellcat in muscle cars section.
Under the hood, the Express offers a range of powertrains, including a V8 option for those needing to haul heavier loads. The suspension system is designed to support heavy weights, making the Express a reliable workhorse.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|284.4 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|53.4 inches
|Engine Options
|V8, others
|Drive Layout
|Rear-Wheel Drive
Nissan NV Cargo
The Nissan NV Cargo van stands out with its truck-like front end and sturdy build. The interior is designed with work in mind, offering numerous compartments and a comfortable cabin.
The exterior’s unique design provides a distinctive look and contributes to the van’s overall durability. Power comes from a choice of V6 or V8 engines, giving the NV Cargo the muscle it needs to transport heavy loads.
The ride is stable and confident, with a suspension that’s tuned to support full loads without sacrificing comfort.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|323 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|76.9 inches
|Engine Options
|V6, V8
|Drive Layout
|Rear-Wheel Drive
GMC Savana
The GMC Savana is designed with a focus on utility and straightforward functionality. Its spacious interior is highly customizable to fit equipment and cargo, while the exterior design is classic and utilitarian, emphasizing the van’s work-ready nature.
The Savana is equipped with a range of engine options, including a powerful V8, ensuring it has the capability to transport heavy loads with ease. The suspension is robust, providing stability and reliability even when the van is at full capacity.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|283.6 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|53.4 inches
|Engine Options
|V8, others
|Drive Layout
|Rear-Wheel Drive
Ford E-Series
The Ford E-Series, also known as the Econoline, is a classic choice that has served businesses for decades. Its interior is spacious and can be configured for various cargo types.
The exterior is iconic, with a design that has stood the test of time. The E-Series offers a selection of V8 engines, providing the necessary power for towing and heavy loads. The driving experience is what you would expect from a traditional cargo van, with a focus on durability and payload capacity.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|278.3 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|52 inches
|Engine Options
|V8
|Drive Layout
|Rear-Wheel Drive
Mercedes-Benz Metris
The Mercedes-Benz Metris is a mid-sized van that offers a balance between cargo space and maneuverability. The interior is well-designed for efficiency, with ample room for customization.
The exterior is sleek and modern, with a smaller footprint that makes it ideal for urban environments. Powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Metris delivers a good balance of power and fuel economy.
Its handling is more akin to a smaller vehicle, making it a great option for those who need a van that’s easy to drive in tighter spaces.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|199 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|55.8 inches
|Engine Options
|2.0L Turbocharged I4
|Drive Layout
|Rear-Wheel Drive
Volkswagen Crafter
The Volkswagen Crafter is engineered with precision, offering a high-quality interior and a robust exterior. It is designed to cater to a wide range of cargo needs with its flexible interior space.
The Crafter’s engine lineup is efficient and powerful, with diesel options that provide excellent torque for hauling. The van’s handling is precise, and the ride quality is comfortable, making it suitable for long journeys.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|Up to 486.5 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|Up to 79 inches
|Engine Options
|Diesel
|Drive Layout
|Front-Wheel Drive, 4Motion AWD
Peugeot Boxer
The Peugeot Boxer is a versatile van that combines functionality with efficiency. The interior is spacious, with a practical layout for cargo, while the exterior design is modern and robust.
Equipped with diesel engines that are both powerful and economical, the Boxer is built to handle heavy loads without compromising on fuel efficiency. The ride is smooth, and the handling is responsive, which is impressive for a van of its size.
Key Features
|Maximum Cargo Volume
|Up to 435 cu ft
|Maximum Interior Height
|Up to 76 inches
|Engine Options
|Diesel
|Drive Layout
|Front-Wheel Drive
How to Choose the Right Model?
Choosing the right cargo van model requires careful consideration of your specific needs and preferences.
Space Requirements
- Cargo Volume: Determine the amount of space you need by considering the size and volume of the items you plan to transport.
- Interior Dimensions: Pay attention to the interior height and width, especially if you need to move tall or wide items.
Payload
- Payload Capacity: Check the maximum payload each van can handle. This includes the weight of your cargo, passengers, and any additional equipment.
- Towing Capacity: If you plan to tow trailers or additional loads, ensure the van has the necessary towing capacity.
Performance and Efficiency
- Engine Options: Look at the engine types available (diesel, gasoline, electric) and their fuel efficiency, especially if you’ll be driving long distances.
- Drivetrain: Decide between front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive based on the typical driving conditions you’ll encounter.
Accessibility
- Loading Ease: Consider vans with features like low load floors, multiple door configurations, and side steps for easier access to your cargo.
- Maneuverability: If you’ll be navigating tight city streets, a van with a smaller footprint and good turning radius may be beneficial.
Reliability and Warranty
- Brand Reputation: Research the reliability and customer satisfaction ratings of different brands and models.
- Warranty Coverage: Understand the warranty offered by the manufacturer, including what it covers and for how long.
Customization Options
- Interior Upfits: Some vans offer factory options for shelving, racks, and other organizational systems.
- Exterior Graphics: Check if the van can be easily customized with your company branding and graphics.
Test Drive
- Driving Experience: Test drive the van to get a feel for its handling, comfort, and performance under load.
- Inspection: If you’re considering a used van, have it inspected by a professional mechanic to check for any potential issues.
Price
- Initial Cost: Compare the purchase prices of different models, but also consider the financing terms and any available incentives.
- Operating Costs: Think about the long-term costs of fuel, maintenance, insurance, and potential depreciation.
If the price is one of the main factors, here is a comparison of prices of these models, which you can compare with other specs to decide about the right model.
|2023 Model
|Starting Price
|Chevrolet Express 2500
|$40,700
|GMC Savana 2500
|$40,700
|Chevrolet Express 3500
|$43,800
|GMC Savana 3500
|$43,800
|Ford Transit-150
|$46,415
|Ford Transit-250
|$47,360
|Ford Transit-350
|$48,615
|Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500
|$49,900
|Ford E-Transit
|$49,995
|Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500
|$52,800
|RAM ProMaster 2500 Window Van
|$56,495
|Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD
|$58,500
|RAM ProMaster 3500 Window Van
|$60,430
|Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4500
|$61,000
FAQs
Which has bigger cargo space, a minivan or an SUV?
Typically, minivans offer more cargo space due to their design, which prioritizes interior volume. Most minivans have fold-flat seats that create a larger, unobstructed cargo area.
Is a minivan bigger than a Suburban?
While a minivan offers ample interior space, the Chevrolet Suburban, a full-size SUV, is generally larger in terms of both passenger and cargo capacity.
What is the most comfortable van?
Comfort can be subjective, but many consumers find the Honda Odyssey to be among the most comfortable vans, offering a smooth ride, spacious seating, and high-end interior features.
What is the fastest van?
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe is often cited as one of the fastest vans, with a top speed of 196 mph and the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. However, it’s a luxury model that blurs the lines between a sports car and a traditional van. For conventional vans, models like the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with powerful engine options are among the quickest in their category.
Last Words
Selecting the perfect cargo van comes down to understanding your specific needs and how different models cater to those requirements. Remember to consider the total cost of ownership, not just the sticker price, and take advantage of test drives to ensure your chosen van feels right in action. With the right research and a clear understanding of your needs, you’ll find a reliable vehicle that will serve your business or personal needs for years to come.