Which Van Has The Most Cargo Space? Maximize Your Load

Selecting the right van for your cargo needs is essential. However, it can be difficult to choose the right model since so many options are available. Therefore, comparing them is the best approach.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a standout in the cargo van market, offering a blend of space, efficiency, and technology. Its robust build quality and rear-wheel-drive layout, with an optional 4×4 system, make it a reliable choice for heavy loads and diverse driving conditions.

The Sprinter’s interior is functional, with a focus on driver comfort and cargo management, while the exterior design is sleek and modern, reflecting Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to style and aerodynamics.

Under the hood, the Sprinter comes with a range of engine options, including efficient diesel variants that provide ample torque for hauling heavy loads. The van’s suspension is tuned for a balance between load-bearing capacity and driving comfort, ensuring that even when fully loaded, the Sprinter remains composed on the road.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume 532.6 cu ft Maximum Interior Height 79.1 inches Engine Options Diesel and Gasoline Drive Layout Rear-Wheel Drive, Optional 4×4

Ford Transit

Ford Transit is a versatile van that has been a favorite for various businesses due to its customizable nature. The Transit offers multiple roof heights, lengths, and configurations to suit different cargo-carrying requirements.

The interior is spacious and can be outfitted with numerous shelving and storage options, while the exterior boasts a contemporary design that maintains Ford’s signature look. Powering the Transit is a selection of engines, including an EcoBoost V6 that provides a good balance of power and fuel efficiency.

The ride quality is one of the best in its class, with a suspension system that handles the demands of a full load without compromising on comfort.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume 487.3 cu ft Maximum Interior Height 81.5 inches Engine Options EcoBoost V6, Others Drive Layout Front-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive

Ram ProMaster

The Ram ProMaster is a cargo van that prioritizes utility and space. Its front-wheel-drive configuration allows for a lower floor, making loading and unloading easier. The interior is cavernous, with nearly vertical walls that maximize the usable space for shelves or equipment.

On the outside, the ProMaster maintains a no-nonsense design, focusing on functionality over form. Engine-wise, the ProMaster typically features a V6 that delivers sufficient power for most hauling tasks.

The van’s handling is nimble for its size, thanks in part to a tight turning radius that is particularly useful when navigating city streets or crowded job sites.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume 460 cu ft Maximum Interior Height 76 inches Engine Options 3.6L V6 Drive Layout Front-Wheel Drive

Chevrolet Express

The Chevrolet Express is one of the longest-running cargo van models, known for its durability and straightforward design. The interior is functional, with ample room for customization to fit the needs of any business.

The exterior design has remained largely unchanged over the years, favoring a traditional boxy shape that maximizes interior space. This van holds the same popularity in this category as Dodge Challenger Hellcat in muscle cars section.

Under the hood, the Express offers a range of powertrains, including a V8 option for those needing to haul heavier loads. The suspension system is designed to support heavy weights, making the Express a reliable workhorse.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume 284.4 cu ft Maximum Interior Height 53.4 inches Engine Options V8, others Drive Layout Rear-Wheel Drive

Nissan NV Cargo

The Nissan NV Cargo van stands out with its truck-like front end and sturdy build. The interior is designed with work in mind, offering numerous compartments and a comfortable cabin.

The exterior’s unique design provides a distinctive look and contributes to the van’s overall durability. Power comes from a choice of V6 or V8 engines, giving the NV Cargo the muscle it needs to transport heavy loads.

The ride is stable and confident, with a suspension that’s tuned to support full loads without sacrificing comfort.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume 323 cu ft Maximum Interior Height 76.9 inches Engine Options V6, V8 Drive Layout Rear-Wheel Drive

GMC Savana

The GMC Savana is designed with a focus on utility and straightforward functionality. Its spacious interior is highly customizable to fit equipment and cargo, while the exterior design is classic and utilitarian, emphasizing the van’s work-ready nature.

The Savana is equipped with a range of engine options, including a powerful V8, ensuring it has the capability to transport heavy loads with ease. The suspension is robust, providing stability and reliability even when the van is at full capacity.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume 283.6 cu ft Maximum Interior Height 53.4 inches Engine Options V8, others Drive Layout Rear-Wheel Drive

Ford E-Series

The Ford E-Series, also known as the Econoline, is a classic choice that has served businesses for decades. Its interior is spacious and can be configured for various cargo types.

The exterior is iconic, with a design that has stood the test of time. The E-Series offers a selection of V8 engines, providing the necessary power for towing and heavy loads. The driving experience is what you would expect from a traditional cargo van, with a focus on durability and payload capacity.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume 278.3 cu ft Maximum Interior Height 52 inches Engine Options V8 Drive Layout Rear-Wheel Drive

Mercedes-Benz Metris

The Mercedes-Benz Metris is a mid-sized van that offers a balance between cargo space and maneuverability. The interior is well-designed for efficiency, with ample room for customization.

The exterior is sleek and modern, with a smaller footprint that makes it ideal for urban environments. Powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the Metris delivers a good balance of power and fuel economy.

Its handling is more akin to a smaller vehicle, making it a great option for those who need a van that’s easy to drive in tighter spaces.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume 199 cu ft Maximum Interior Height 55.8 inches Engine Options 2.0L Turbocharged I4 Drive Layout Rear-Wheel Drive

Volkswagen Crafter

The Volkswagen Crafter is engineered with precision, offering a high-quality interior and a robust exterior. It is designed to cater to a wide range of cargo needs with its flexible interior space.

The Crafter’s engine lineup is efficient and powerful, with diesel options that provide excellent torque for hauling. The van’s handling is precise, and the ride quality is comfortable, making it suitable for long journeys.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume Up to 486.5 cu ft Maximum Interior Height Up to 79 inches Engine Options Diesel Drive Layout Front-Wheel Drive, 4Motion AWD

Peugeot Boxer

The Peugeot Boxer is a versatile van that combines functionality with efficiency. The interior is spacious, with a practical layout for cargo, while the exterior design is modern and robust.

Equipped with diesel engines that are both powerful and economical, the Boxer is built to handle heavy loads without compromising on fuel efficiency. The ride is smooth, and the handling is responsive, which is impressive for a van of its size.

Key Features

Maximum Cargo Volume Up to 435 cu ft Maximum Interior Height Up to 76 inches Engine Options Diesel Drive Layout Front-Wheel Drive