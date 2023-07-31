2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat – Pricing and Specs

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is a car that embodies the spirit of the classic American muscle car while integrating modern technology and design. This blog post will delve into the specifications, pricing, and unique features of this iconic vehicle.

This vehicle has been a symbol of raw power and speed since its inception. The 2023 model, particularly the SRT Hellcat variant, continues this legacy with a blend of vintage aesthetics and modern performance enhancements.

The Legacy of the Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger is a car that harks back to the golden age of muscle cars. Its design and performance are a nod to the hot pony cars of the 1960s, with an old-school vibe that is both nostalgic and exciting. The 2023 model is no exception, with its gutsy Hemi V-8 engines and surprisingly comfortable ride.

The 2023 Model: A New Era

The 2023 model marks the end of an era for the Challenger coupe as Dodge prepares a next-generation model, likely with an electric powertrain. The 2023 Challenger wears special commemorative plaques under the hood to indicate the final model year of the current generation, and Dodge will offer popular colors from the car’s past, including Plum Crazy, B5 Blue, and Sublime Green.

Performance and Specs

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is a car built for speed and power. It’s a vehicle that’s designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience, whether you’re cruising down the highway or tearing up the track.

Engine and Transmission

The real fun comes with the optional naturally aspirated Hemi V-8 engines, which are offered in a variety of displacements and outputs spanning a 375-hp, 5.7-liter to a 485-hp, 6.4-liter. If you want even more power, Dodge will be happy to oblige with the big-stomper Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The Challenger’s base 305-hp V-6 won’t satisfy thrill seekers. The modest engine mates exclusively to the eight-speed automatic, but in the heavy Challenger, it lacks the acceleration and excitement of rivals.

Performance

The Dodge’s Hemi V-8 engines are another story. The 375-hp 5.7-liter we tested had plenty of juice to powerslide on demand, and its guttural growl was gratifying.

Those looking to maximize the Challenger’s potential will want the 6.4-liter V-8, which produces 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The Challenger hustles through corners like a raging bull seeing red, snorting aggressively and swaying threateningly.

Pricing and Selection

When it comes to purchasing a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, there are several factors to consider. These include the model variant, optional extras, and the overall cost of ownership.

Model Selection

We’d select the R/T Scat Pack model for its 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8. Believe it or not, we’d opt for the eight-speed automatic over the standard manual transmission because it’s much more responsive than the slushy-feeling stick shift. We’d also add the adaptive dampers for adjustable ride quality and the Dynamics package for its wide 20-inch wheels, six-piston Brembo front brakes, and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Pricing

The Shakedown edition will be split between the 485-hp R/T Scat Pack and its Widebody twin and likely cost between $55k–$65k. The Plus package improves the interior with ambient lighting, faux-suede seat inserts, and much nicer materials on the dashboard and doors. It requires the Driver Convenience Group, too, which brings blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross-traffic alert, power mirrors, and high-intensity-discharge headlights.

Fuel Economy Estimates

The rear-drive, V-6-powered Challenger is estimated to earn 19 mpg city and 30 highway. Adding all-wheel drive into the mix lowers those ratings by 1 and 3 mpg, respectively. Challengers with the 5.7-liter V-8 are expected to earn up to 16 mpg city and 25 on the highway. Versions with the 6.4-liter V-8 are rated up to 15 mpg city and 24 highway.

Real-World MPG

We’ve tested the all-wheel-drive V-6 Challenger and one with the 485-hp V-8 and automatic transmission on our 75-mph real-world route, which is part of our extensive testing regimen. Surprisingly, they both earned 26 mpg on the highway.

Interior and Comfort

The Challenger has a classic muscle-car interior, with a simple design inspired by its 1970s-era predecessors and comfortable accommodations. Compared with its pony-car rivals, the Dodge is far roomier inside, and adults can actually use the back seat. Unfortunately, its rubberized materials resemble old vinyl rather than premium plastic, and its rear visibility is lousy.

Cargo Space

The Challenger’s broad front seats are comfortable for cruising, but even the optional seats, which have added bolstering, don’t hug their occupants the way those in the Camaro or Mustang do. Dodge’s pony car has an extra seven cubic feet of cargo space in its trunk versus the Camaro. This allows the Challenger to swallow two more bags of luggage than the Camaro. Fold the back seats down, and that advantage grows to six.

Infotainment and Connectivity

In the modern age, connectivity, and infotainment are crucial aspects of any vehicle. The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat offers a range of features in this area.

Infotainment System

Every Challenger has a version of Dodge’s easy-to-use Uconnect infotainment system. The feature-filled unit includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard equipment. Looking to get the Led out? Listen to Jimmy Page’s spine-tingling guitar riffs with one of two optional Alpine audio systems or the crème-de-la-crème 900-watt, 18-speaker Harman/Kardon setup.

Connectivity Features

This old-school coupe is available with some driver-assistance technology, but buyers wanting more advanced tech will need to look elsewhere. Key safety features include Available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, Available adaptive cruise control, Available automatic high beams.

Warranty Coverage

The Challenger has average limited and powertrain warranties. Unlike BMW and Chevrolet, Dodge doesn’t provide any complimentary scheduled maintenance. The limited warranty covers three years or 36,000 miles. The powertrain warranty covers five years or 60,000 miles.

Maintenance Coverage

No complimentary scheduled maintenance is provided by Dodge. This is something to consider when calculating the total cost of ownership for the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Final Words

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is a powerful, stylish, and iconic vehicle that offers a unique blend of vintage aesthetics and modern performance. Whether you’re a muscle car enthusiast or a casual driver looking for a thrilling ride, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is a car that deserves serious consideration.