Tesla To Change Design Style For China?

Now that Tesla is gaining grounds in China, the automaker is looking to establish a design and research center in China that will focus on making “Chinese-style” vehicles.

According to Elon Musk, they are hoping to be able to shift the label from Made in China to Designed in China. As for when we will see that happen, we will have to wait and see. While it might be designed in China, it seems like Tesla thinks that the vehicle would appeal to markets outside of China as well as the intend to have them be sold worldwide.

Tesla also showed off a sketch that showed what the Chinese design Tesla would look like. From what we can see, it will still have some design elements that we are familiar with but the vehicle appears to be much smaller than the Model Y.

No word on when we will be seeing these but it looks like we will be seeing more from Tesla soon.