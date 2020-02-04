Skoda Shows Off New Crossover With New Concept

Skoda has been teasing that they are working on a new crossover a few times now and they have finally unveiled the new concept called the Vision IN concept before its official debut at the Auto Expo 2020.

The new concept was given an aggressive front fascia with the illuminated grille and slender LED headlight. Further, back the plastic body cladding and an aluminum skid plate. Other features on the concept include a panoramic glass roof, aluminum roof rails as well as a set of 19inch alloy wheels.

The vehicle is also embracing the eco-movement with organic rhubarb leather, roof liner made from recycled plastic fibers and also Pinatex upholstery which is a leather alternative made from pineapple leaves.

Powering it will be a 1.5-liter turbocharged TSI petrol engine that will be mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission that will be offering about 148hp and 184lb ft of torque and will need 8.7 seconds to go from 0-62mph and will have a top speed of 121mph.