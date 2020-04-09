Rivian R1T Pickup Truck Production To Be Delayed

While some automakers seem to be certain that their vehicles will arrive on time despite the pandemic, Rivian’s highly anticipated R1T pickup truck will be arriving late now that the automaker has confirmed that the production of the truck will have to be pushed back.

Rivian announced last month that they will be shutting down their US plants. While there are only a few of their employees working at the plant right now, the company has decided to continue paying hourly and salaried employees during the stay-at-home period.

For the R1T, their initial plan was to start the production in December this year but they have now added that they will only start producing it next year. Besides the Rivian R1T, a lot of us are also looking forward to seeing the Rivian R1S SUV model, we are not sure if this delay will affect the other model or not so we will have to wait and see.