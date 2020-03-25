2021 Audi RS3 Braving The Cold

It is no secret that Audi is working on a 2021 Audi RS3 model. The vehicle was also spotted getting tested out in the cold. So what do we know now?

The vehicle will come fitted with the five-cylinder turbocharged engine. On the inside, it looks like the vehicle will be riding low which would separate it from the standard model. The prototype also did not bother to hide the huge brakes and the red calipers.

It is believed that we will find an updated 2.5-liter turbo five that will be offering up to 400hp. After APR gets their hands on it, the vehicle can probably offer up to 450hp. As for when we will be seeing this model, Audi has not announced anything yet but many believe that the vehicle is not that far off and that it should be coming in a 2021 model. We will have to wait and see.