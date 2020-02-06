2020 Volkswagen Golf For UK Has A Price

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf for the UK market is finally here and here is all we know about what the Golf will be offering.

The Volkswagen Golf will be offered with two trim options, Life and Style. There will also be an R-Line model but that will only arrive later on. The Golf Life will come with standard features like the 16inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, heated and adjustable side mirrors, keyless start, cloth upholstery and more.

We will also see a 10.25inch digital gauges, a 10inch infotainment system, Discover Pro Navigation3 year subscription to We Connect Plus, WiFi hotspot, and more.

The Style, on the other hand, will come with a set of 17inch alloy wheels, LED plus Headlights, sports comfort seats, 3-zone climate control. Powering the models will be the 128 -148hp 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine with a six-speed manual, 113hp and 148hp 2.0 liter diesel engine with 7 speed DSG with more coming soon.