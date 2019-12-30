2020 Dodge Durango Getting A Taste Of Hybrid

Dodge did not make any official announcement yet but it looks like the 2020 Dodge Durango could be coming in with a mild-hybrid powertrain option when it does arrive.

According to moparinsiders.com who got hold of some documents between FCA and UAW, it suggests that the eTorque mild-hybrid system from Chrysler could be offered with the Dodge Durango when the 2020 model arrives. It is currently being offered with the Ram 1500 pickup and Jeep Wrangler.

The Wrangler is currently powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four engine with the eTorque system. The 3.6 liters Pentastar V6 was also fitted with the same eTorque allowing it to offer 285hp and 260lb ft of torque.

With the eTorque, the upcoming mild-hybrid system will have a better fuel economy although we will have to wait and see how much better now. It is also still a mystery on whether the eTorque will be offered on the V6 or the V8 engine, maybe even both.