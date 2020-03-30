Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Won’t Make You Wait Until The End

With the previous edition of Xenoblade Chronicles, players will have to clear the main game first before they can see the new epilogue story but with the new Definitive Edition, it was announced that the new story content will be available from the start of the game.

According to Nintendo, the new epilogue story called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected will be available from the outset so players that are halfway through the game can also jump right in now without having to grind through the full game.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is set to arrive on the 29th of May.

Other than these few options, Nintendo also announced that there is a Definitive Works version of the game that will come with a physical copy of the game along with a hardcover art book. Europe is also getting a Collector’s Edition that will include a steel book game case, poster, vinyl, digital soundtrack, and art book.