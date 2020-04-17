XCOM: Chimera Squad Gets New Member Focus Trailer

While XCOM: Chimera Squad is not going to be a direct sequel to the XCOM 2, the game is set after the event of XCOM 2 but unlike the previous game, the new game will be more character-driven and the developer has released a new trailer to highlight that.

The new trailer for the game focus more on the characters which will make up the Chimera Squad. Each character does have their own motivation to join the squad and story to tell so its nice to learn more about them instead of just getting a name.

The characters also have designated roles and abilities but it is not clear if these are the only characters or if there will be more to come in the future. The new XCOM: Chimera Squad is set to arrive on the 24th of April on PC.

You can check out the new trailers below.