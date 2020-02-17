XCOM 2 Collection & Catherine Full Body Almost Ready For Switch?

It looks like Nintendo Switch players will be getting two more games soon as people spotted those games getting rated for the Nintendo Switch in Korea.

While the developers and Nintendo have not confirmed anything yet, it was reported that XCOM 2 and Catherine Full Body will both be ready for the Nintendo Switch soon as that is usually what happens when the ratings start popping up.

Catherine: Full Body adds new content to the Catherine game that was released in 2011 with new live interest and new game content. As for the XCOM 2 Collection, it will come with XCOM 2 and all the previously released content. Both these games got pretty decent reviews when they were first released.

Nintendo Switch fans are also looking forward to getting their hands on Animal Crossing: New Horizons which will be coming in March this year.