Xbox Series X Won’t Take Up A Lot Of Space

Microsoft showed off their Xbox Series X console for the first time last year and it has been a joke ever since that the new console will actually be as big as a refrigerator when it is in its vertical position. There were so many new memes about it being massive.

Well, Microsoft is also in on the joke now as they release a new image of the console comparing it to the dimension of a refrigerator and from what we can see, it is clearly not as big as a refrigerator.

Of course, it will still be a little bigger than the current Xbox One console but the size will still be very manageable. For now, the Xbox Series X is set to arrive this holiday and it does not look like the Covid-19 will affect that but we will have to wait and see.

Hopefully, more details about the console will be coming soon.