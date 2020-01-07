Xbox Series X Press Conference Renders Fake

AMD was at CES this year where they showed off the Xbox Series X with images but it looks like we might want to take those with a pinch of salt as AMD has now admitted that the renders might be fake.

According to AMD, the images which many of us thought came from Microsoft were actually from Turbosquid.com and might not accurately show the design and features of the upcoming new Xbox Series X console.

This is a huge disappointment as fans thought that they finally got a good look at what the Xbox Series X looked like. While the design might not be real, we do know that the console will come with two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, S/PDIF Ethernet and more.

As for when we will get to see the actual design of the Xbox Series X, we will have to wait and see.