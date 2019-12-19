Xbox Series X Not Just The Only One

After much speculations, Microsoft has just announced that their upcoming new next-gen console will be called Xbox but they have now suggested that Series X could mean that they have more than one in the works.

According to Business Insider, Microsoft is hinting that they might release additional next-gen Xbox SKUs in the future explaining that the new Xbox would come under the Xbox Series X. There were talks about Microsoft possibly offering a less powerful option without a disc slot but Microsoft has not confirmed that yet.

With so little details, we can only wait and hope that more information will come our way soon beside the name of the new console.

The Xbox is set to arrive in the Holiday of next year with Halo Infinite as its launch title. No price has been announced yet at this point.