WWE 2K21 Will Not Be Happening

Those waiting for a new WWE 2K game this year will be fairly disappointed as it was announced that there will not be a new game this year but it is not all bad news for the franchise.

Last week, Take-Two announced that they will have more on WWE 2K to announced this week and it appears that that news is the cancelation of a new game but they also added that there will have more exciting news to announced.

We will have to wait and see what the news is but some fans think that is is probably just the developers hyping it up and announcing that they plan to revamp the game and make some major improvement to the overall game.

WWE 2K20 did not do as well as the developers that it would as it was riddled with bugs and glitches and ruined the experience for many of the fans.