WWE 2K19 Server Rumors Not True?

Some players that were jumping from WWE 2K game informed that the server for WWE 2K19 will not be around for much longer. Some players reported that they received an in-game notification telling them that the servers will go offline soon. Well, if it is from the game, it has got to be true right?

According to the WWE 2K Twitter account, this was an error and the server will remain online promise the developer. Patrick Gilmore, the developer explained that the message was an automated message.

So for those that are still playing WWE 2K19 online, the game will still be around so you don’t have to be worried that it will be gone next month. WWE has been trying to switch things around after a few disastrous release.

The latest WWE game to be released is WWE 2K Battlegrounds.