World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Collector’s Edition Can Be Pre-Ordered Now

Shadowlands, the the latest expansion for World of Warcraft will be offered with a special Collector’s Edition and if you are interested, you can start pre-ordering it now.

During Blizzard’s latest live stream, it was announced that Shadowlands Collector’s edition will be available for pre-order right now. The bundle will come with a few goodies including a Level 120 character boost, Ensorcelled Everwyrm flying mount, Vestments of the Eternal Traveler transmog set quest, Anima Wyrming pet, Wraithchill cosmetic weapon effect, Eternal Traveler’s Hearthstone and 30 days of game time.

Of course, this will not come cheap as the Collector’s Edition will be sold for $120. It will also come with an art book, mouse pad, pins, and digital soundtrack. Blizzard also announce that the expansion will be getting a beta test next week.

The expansion will be arriving latest this year.