World Of Warcraft Shadowlands Class Update Detailed

World of Warcraft will be getting their next update soon and this time, it will involve the Shadowlands class.

In their latest blog post, it was explained that all twelve classes in the game will have some change including abilities change, spell change and talent change to balance out the game as they explain in detail how each class will be different now.

For Death Knight, they will be able to desecrate the ground around them using Unholy mafic and dealing damage with Death and Decay. Using the Lichborne ability, players will also be able to run themselves into undead while Raide Dead will give them a temporary servant. Death Knight will also be getting a new Sacrificial Pack ability that will allow the class to perform the forbidden ritual.

For Warlock, they will all get the Curse of Tongues, Curse of Recklessness, Curse of Weakness and Curse of Doom no matter what specializations. Tongue Tied will be added as new talent as well.

These are just some examples of how things will change now. You can head to their blog post to check out all the changes that the developer will be made to the game.