What’s New With The Lexus LS Sedan?

The newly unveiled Lexus LS will be coming in with a few more updates and here is what we know right now.

One of the changes that the Lexus LS will be getting is the quieter cabin. On top fo that, they also fitted it with a new solenoid to the adaptive suspension that will give it a more comfortable ride.

The LS will also be getting a new digital rear-view mirror along with a 12.3inch touchscreen that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Teammate technology will also be offered which will come with driving features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.

In terms of design, the Lexus LS will now get an update lights and bumper design along with revised rear lights and lower bumper. Customers will also have more color options to choose from now. There were rumors that we will be getting a V8 engine on the LS but so far, nothing has been confirmed yet.