Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Gets New Trailer

The new gameplay trailer for the upcoming game, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood was released this week during the Nacon Connect Stream.

On top of getting a new trailer, it was also revealed that the game will be released on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X console. In this game, we will be playing as Cahal, a werewolf that wants to protect his friends and family from Endron. In the new trailer, we get to see him in his human, wolf and also werewolf form each with its own gameplay style.

The game was going to be released in 2020 but it was later pushed back. Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released on the 4th of February 2021. If you have not sent the trailer, check it out below.

Besides Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, a few other games were also announced during the stream including Vampire: The Masquerade.