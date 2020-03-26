Warhammer: Vermintide 2 New Map Out Now

Fatshark has announced the release of a new map for their Warhammer: Vermintide 2 which will be added as part of the Curse of Drachenfels storyline. The map will be available right now and will be downloaded automatically for those that already own the game.

This will be the third map fo the season after Old Haunts and Blood in Darkness. The party has now arrived at Castle Drachenfels where Enchanter is waiting for them. Inside the lair, the enemies are also waiting.

All the new content from Season one and two have been offered for free to all their players although the game does game an in-game shop where players can purchase new cosmetic items. If you are also looking to try out Warhammer 2 right now, the game is being offered with a 75% discount on steam right now so there is no better time to give it a try.