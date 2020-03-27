Warframe Given The Greenlight For PS5 & Xbox Series X

Warframe has been getting more and more attention. As of last year, it was reported that the game had about 57.5 million registered players and now, the developer has confirmed that when the new consoles arrive, the game will also be ready for the new console users.

The game was released back in 2013 and have since been getting more and more attention. The game is free-to-play which would explain why it has gotten so much attention and people are more willing to give it a try knowing that they won’t have to pay anything first.

Besides updating their fans on Warframe, Leyou, the company of owns Warframe also added that they are working with Amazon Game Studios on a new Lord of the Rings MMO with Athlon Games. They do not have many details to offer right now but did say that the game will become a blockbuster.