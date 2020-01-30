Warcraft 3: Reforged, Time To Start Working!

After the long wait, Warcraft III: Reforged is now here on Windows and Mac. Here is what we know right now.

The 2002 classic will be returning with updated visuals, rebalanced gameplay, and a few other upgrades and improvements. The game will come with Reign of Chaos as well as The Frozen Throne expansion but updated and improve to looks closer to current modern games.

The game will come with the four playable races which will be getting new visuals with updates extending to maps, structures, UI and environments. Other parts of the game like the multiplayer, custom lobbies, friends support and more will also be updated in the new version.

The game is available through Battle.net launcher for $30 although there are also the Spoils of War Edition which will come with a few digital items for the other Blizzard titles including Diablo III, Starcraft II, Overwatch and more.