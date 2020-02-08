Warcraft 3 Reforged Acknowledges Fans’ Frustrations

After all the tease and anticipation, fans expected a lot more from Warcraft 3 Reforged than what was offered by Blizzard. Soon after the game was released, the negative comments started pouring in and now Blizzard’s president is ready to address it.

According to J. Allen Brack, it has been a hard week for the team as it is clear that they have not managed to put out a game that meets the expectation of their fans. He added that the team will continue to work on updates for the game and will continue to communicate with fans on how to improve the game further.

Some of the disappointments that fans pointed out were how the cutscenes in the game is far from what Blizzard showed the public at BlizzCon 2018. They explained that they did that to keep the Warcraft 3 spirit intact but we are not sure that is a good enough explanation for the fans at this point.