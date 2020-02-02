Warcraft 3: Reforged A Dissapointment To Fans

After all the hype, Fans of the Warcraft games were looking forward to getting their hands on Warcraft 2: Reforged, the remastered version of a game that was released back in 2002.

While there is no denying that the graphical upgrades are greatly welcome but fans were a little upset that the game is far from what was suggested at BlizzCon 2018. When Reforged was first revealed, the demo had some in-game cutscenes with a more cinematic quality but that was missing in the actual game.

At BlizzCon, we were also given a taste of the updated UI but in the end, that did not happen as well. Because of that, the end result was far from what the fans have expected from Blizzard with many saying that while they do enjoy walking down memory lane, it does feel like Reforged is far from complete and is far off from what Blizzard had promised.

What do you think?