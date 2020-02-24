Volvo S90, V90 & V90 Cross Country Gets Minor Update

With sedans and wagons being pushed out of the spotlight, it made sense that Volvo does not want to make any major changes to those models right now but they still wanted the Volvo S90, V90, and V90 Cross Country to get some updates.

The changes might be minor but it is still better than not getting any. In the front, the vehicle will be fitted with a new lower front bumper and new fog lights. Both the V90 and V90 Cross Country will also be getting a set of new taillights with LED signature lighting and sequential turn signals.

Customers will get to choose from some new colors including Platinum Grey. There will also be some new wheel options. Power options will now include the 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain that is said to offer a 15% improvement in real-world fuel economy.

On the inside, the vehicle will now get tailored, wool blend seats that were also offered on the XC90. Top trim models will be offered the leather options.

All models will go on sale later this year in the US.