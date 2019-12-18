Volvo S60 & V60 Might Open Mid-Drive

While driving, the last thing that we would like to see happen is the doors opening up because it did not latch on properly. Well, that might be something that Volvo S60 and V60 drivers will have to deal with.

Volvo will be issuing a recall to bring back the Volvo S60 and V60 after it was reported that the door latch could break leading to doors opening because it was not closed right in the first place.

The recall will affect about 145,000 units of the vehicle. Affected models will be those from 2011 to 2017. It was estimated that 100 percent of the affected models’ would have the faulty part.

Those affected will get their front and rear side door replaced for free. Volvo will have to redesign the door latch so that they have something that will actually stay close. Customers will start getting their recall notice starting on the 4th of January.