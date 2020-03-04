Volkswagen Tiguan Crossover Coupe Spotted In China?

There might be a sleeker version of the Volkswagen Tiguan as new images of Volkswagen testing out such a model in China surfaced online.

The photos were posted by Autohome showing a heavily covered model that seems to have some resemblance to the Tiguan model with the front and back almost identical but this comes with a sportier greenhouse similar to the one seen on the BMW X4 model.

The vehicle was also given a new set of tailgate and more angular rear windows. It is said that this model was based on the Tiguan Allspace or Tiguan L as some region knows it by. As for the engine option, the vehicle could be getting the same engine offerings as the Tiguan

There is still a lot of details that we do not know right now so all we can do is wait and hope that Volkswagen will have something to announce soon.