Volkswagen ID Ruggdzz Possibly Next All-Electric SUV

There are now reports claiming that Volkswagen will be offering a new all-electric SUV model that is more focused on off-roading and that the vehicle will be called the Volkswagen ID Ruggdzz.

According to Autocar, the new vehicle will come in to compete with models like the Mercedes-Benz EQB and BMW iX3 model and will be offered alongside the ID.4 but with a much more rugged design. The new EV model will come riding on the MEB platform just like the other ID model.

At this point, there are no many details about the upcoming EV model but it is believed that it will be offered with two electric motors and that it will be an all-wheel-drive model. Production is said to start in 2023 if the vehicle gets the thumbs up.

For now, we will have to wait and see if Volkswagen has any more details to offer.