Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Plant Decided But Not Name

It has now been confirmed that the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz will be built at the Volkswagen plant in Germany and will be imported to other markets like North America from there.

According to MotorTrend, Volkswagen has already decided on where to build the vehicle but they seem to have stump by is the name of the vehicle. It was added that internally, they are still calling it I.D. Buzz. We do know that the I.D. will continue to be a part of the name since that is the branding that Volkswagen is going for now.

Their decision to only have a single factory working on the I.D. Buzz is probably because of the small target market that the vehicle has. We will have to wait and see how much more changes Volkswagen made to the vehicle or if we are getting the concept that they shown off in 2017.

At that time, the vehicle was powered by an electric motor that is powered by a 111kWh battery with a total output of 269hp.