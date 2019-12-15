Volkswagen Heads To India With Four SUVs In Tow

Those living in India will be seeing more SUVs from Volkswagen come their way in the near future as it was reported that Volkswagen will be offering some soon.

According to The Hindu Business Line, the first SUV out of the four will only be coming in the middle of next year and will be making its debut at the New Delhi Auto Expo. With 4 in news in the works, some poeple speculate that Volkswagen might remove some of the existing models so that it does not get too crowded but according to the report, all models will continue to be offered.

So far, there are very few details on what SUVs Volkswagen is working on right now and what we should expect to see in the next 2 years.

Volkswagen is also looking to expand its Pune R&D center in India. The site will also help make the vehicle cheaper for the Indian market.