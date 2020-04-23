Vauxhall Mokka Finally Has An Official Launch Date

Vauxhall will finally be showing off their Vauxhall Mokka later this year. They have also confirmed that the vehicle will be arriving in 2021. Here is what we know about the Mokka right now.

The new Vauxhall Mokka will be coming in with a design that is based on the GT X Experiment concept that they showed off back in 2018 while also borrowing some design features from the new Corsa and updated Astra.

The Mokka will be offered with both electric and combustion powertrains. The EV model will be offering about 134bhp electric motor and will have about 200miles to offer while the petrol model will be offered with a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. There is also a diesel model that will be powered with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel engine.

We have not seen what Vauxhall will be offered on the inside so we will have to wait to find out about that.