Trials Rising Longest Track To Come With Free DLC

Trials Rising fans will be happy to learn that the game will be getting a huge DLC soon. According to Ubisoft, the DLC called the Gigatrack will be coming to the game this week. Here is what we know right now.

It was announced that The Gigatrack will come with the longest track in the Trials franchise made to test the endurance of players. The track will span five different environments which was also showcased in the new trailer that they released.

You can check out the new trailer below.

Ubisoft had a lot to revealed this week during their Ubisoft Forward event where fans are expecting to learn more about upcoming games including Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry, and more. Which games are you most looking forward to getting your hands on?