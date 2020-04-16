Trials Of Mana Remake: What To Expect?

Producers of the Trials of Mana Remake was ready to talk about what the remake version of the game will have to offer us in their latest Gematsy interview.

One thing to note is that while the game will be using back the same character and story as the original game, the new remake version will not come with a co-op mode like the original. Shinichi Tatsuke, the producer of the game explained that because the remake version uses a third-person camera to make it more immersive, the co-op could ruin that.

They added that online multiplayer mode was considered but explained that they would have to incorporate additional elements to make it enjoyable for online. They also revealed that the run-though of the game will take about 25 to 30 hours and that there will be incentives to replay the game more than once because different party members and decisions would affect the storyline of the game.

Trials of Mana Remake will be released on the 24th of April on PC, PS4, and Switch.