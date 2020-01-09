Toyota Yaris SUV Will Take The Stage Later This Year

SUV is still the way to go for the automaker which is probably why Toyota has decided to work on a small SUV model based on their Toyota Yaris. It was now reported that the new Toyota SUV will be making its debut in the latter half of 2020.

The vehicle will be riding on the flexible GA-B architecture. Unlike the Yaris, this SUV will be slightly longer and taller with a longer wheelbase and wider tracks. Powering it will be a 1.5-liter engine that will be offering about 113hp after pairing it with an electric motor. There will also be a standard petrol option but only in markets where Toyota thinks there is a demand for it.

There were also rumors that the vehicle could be offered with an AWD version but we will have to wait and see. The Toyota Yaris based SUV will be coming in to compete with models like the Renault Captur and Nissan Juke.