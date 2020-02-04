Toyota Wants Drivers To Stop Mixing Up Accelerator & Brake Pedals With New Tech

Toyota announces its new tech called the Acceleration Suppression Function that they said will help people stop confusing the accelerator and the brake pedals on the vehicle. The tech will be released in Japan as part of the Safety Sense package.

The new tech will be starting off as an optional vehicle in Japan before they start offering it to the other markets around the world. They will also be fitting some of their existing models with the accelerator control system.

On top of the fitting their vehicles with the new tech, Toyota also announced that the vehicle will be sharing the operational logic to other carmakers.

The automaker has also brought some of the safety functions from their Lexus models to their Toyota bans like the emergency steering assist and driver emergency stop assist system. It is nice to see Toyota paying more attention to their tech offerings on their models.