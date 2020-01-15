Toyota & Lexus Recalls 700K Units Over Fuel Pump Issue

Toyota will be issuing a recall to bring back approximately 700k units of Toyota and Lexus due to a fuel pump issue that they have discovered.

According to the report, 696,000 units will be recalled to get their fuel pump inspected by Toyota. Models that will be affected by this issue include the Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Avalon, Corolla, and Tundra. On the side of the Lexus, there is the Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, RX 350, NX 300, RX 350L and GS 300.

The issue here is when the fuel pump stops working, the vehicle would stall and come to a stop and the driver will not have the ability to restart the car leaving them stranded. When that happens, the warning lights and messages would show but that will do anything to get the driver out of that situation.

No fix has been propose yet but Toyota will start sending out notifications in March.