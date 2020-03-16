The Witcher Series To Get New Game After Cyberpunk 2077

After the release of The Witcher 3, the developer, CDPR made it pretty clear that they want to work on something different at that time. Well, that something different turned out to be the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game but what can we expect from the developer after the game is released in September?

Well, according to Eurogamer Poland, the developers will start working on a new The Witcher game that will begin its production after Cyberpunk 2077 is released. It was added that work will begin soon and that this new game will be set in the Witcher universe but it will not be called The Witcher 4.

Since that report, Adam Badowski from CDPR has tweeted that they want to focus on Cyberpunk 2077 right now. While he did not confirm the rumor, he did not deny it as well so we will see where this goes.