The Outer Worlds: What Got Cut?

The Outer Worlds had so much more meat in its story but according to Obsidian, some of it was removed and they even explained why they choose to do it.

According to Obsidian, the cuts were made to The Outer Worlds’ story. The story that would have shed more light on some of the companion characters in the game. They also added that some of the main stories from removed from the final version of the game.

They explained that they had a smaller scope in mind and that the game ended up being too big forcing them to make some necessary cuts the game. He added that because of the cuts, the ending of the game feels a little rush while the uncut version would have given the game a more natural progression.

More DLCs will be coming for The Outer Worlds in 2020. The game is also set to be released on the Nintendo Switch console in June but that was now delayed because of the pandemic.