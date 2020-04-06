The Outer Worlds Looking At Nintendo Switch

There were a lot of games that were ported for the Nintendo Switch that we did not expect to see and one of those games could be The Outer Worlds.

The game is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X but some fans are speculating that the game could also be released for the Nintendo Switch as well.

This came after Virtuos Studios told Maxi Geek that they are optimistic about being able to develop ports of new games for Switch. They added that they work really hard to make sure that the games that they port play well on the intended console.

Nintendo Switch players will be able to get their hands on The Outer Worlds on the 5th of June. Switch fans can also look forward to other Switch ports including Doom Eternal which has been a major success since it was released.