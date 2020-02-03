The Outer Worlds Almost Ready For Switch

Nintendo Switch players will now have a date to look forward to as Obsidian, the developer behind the popular RPG space exploration indie game The Outer Worlds has revealed the release date for the port.

It was announced last year that the game will eventually make its way to the Nintendo Switch. It was later confirmed that the game will be arriving early this year but no date was given until now. The Outer Worlds has been described as the new Fallout and has been doing pretty well since it was released last year on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

The game will cost you $59.99. For those wanting to play it on the Nintendo Switch, put a marker on the 6th of March on your Calender so that you can start playing the first day it arrives.