The Lord Of The Rings Online Will Offer Players DLCs For Free

Poeple are looking for things to do now that they have to stay home and more and more developer are looking to deliver by offering a special bonus and extra content to their fans.

The Lord of the Rings Online developer has now announced that they will be expanding the content of the game to includes all quest, instances, and skirmishes to all their players. This means that content that was previously locked because it was part of the paid extension pack will now be available once more.

On top of that, they will also be bringing back The Curator, a special vendor that only appears at certain times. There will also be a 10% XP boost starting from the 26th of March until the 6th of April.

Head to their blog to read all about the bonuses and events that fans will get to enjoy from now until the 30th of April.