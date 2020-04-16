The Last of Us Part 2 Not Heading To PC Afterall

When some fans spotted some PS4 exclusive games listed on Amazon France with the PC version, there was a wave of excitement as fans thought that the games would be released on PC but it looks like that won’t be happening after all.

Some of the popular games that were spotted with a PC version on Amazon France include games like Persona 5 Royal, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part II, The Nathan Drake Collection, Gran Turismo Sport and more.

Soon after the news started spreading, Sega / Atlus has come out to clarify that the listing is an error and that they will be looking to take it down. Sony soon follows up by telling IGN that the listing is not accurate and that they did not announce that these games will be heading to PC.

Sadly, for those that want to play the game, the only way you will be able to do it is on the PS4 for now.