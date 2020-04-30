The Last Of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition Up For Grabs

For those that wanted to get the Ellie Edition of The Last of Us Part 2 but did not get it, you have another chance now as it was reported that the edition is back in stock!

The Last of Us Part 2 is offered with a few editions for PS4 with the most expensive version being the $230 Ellie Edition. When it was first announced, the edition quickly sold out. The restock in February also did not last long but GameStop has now opened up their pre-orders for that edition once more.

Of course, we are expecting this to run out soon as well so you might want to act fast if you plan to secure one. The Ellie Edition comes with a long list of goes including the base game and pre-order bonuses, Ellie’s backpack, embroidered patch, 7inch vinyl record, 12inch Ellie statue, a replica of Ellie’s bracelet, collectible steel book, mini art book, enamel pins, stickers, PSN Dynamic Theme, PSN avatars, digital soundtrack and more.

The Last of Us 2 will be released on PS4 on the 19th of June.