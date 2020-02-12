The Last Of Us 2: Play It Before The Rest

The Last of Us Part 2 will only be arriving in May of 2020 but some fans will get a chance to play it before the rest as the developer, Naughty Dog has now announced that the highly anticipated game can be played at PAX East happening this month in Boston.

For those that do not know, the public got their first taste of the game at PAX East back in 2013 so it made sense that the developer wants to bring it back there. If you would like to play, you can choose to line up or book an appointment to play “Patrol” a small part of the game where Ellie and Dina leave Jackson to take out the infected. The demo is about one hour long.

As for the game itself, it was confirmed that the game is now in its final stretch and that the developer is working on putting in the finishing touches into the game. It was also announced that the Ellie Edition will be back in stock this week.