The Last Of Us 2 Pearl Jam Plot Hole Explained

No matter where you stand when it comes to The Last of Us 2, you might still be interested to know that fans seem to have found a plot hole in the game.

Some people pointed out that Joel was able to perform a song in the game that was from the band Pearl Jam. While that does not sound like much, some people are saying that the song would never have been released in his world because of the outbreak.

The outbreak happens on the 26th of September 2013 while the album with the song was released on the 15th of October in 2013. Well, according to Neil Druckmann, the song was actually performed by the band live at Wrigley Field in Chicago on the 19th of July and that Joel must have seen it online on YouTube.

It does explain the situation so no plot hole here.