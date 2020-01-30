The Division 2: Third Episode New Location Revealed

The new location that will be added to the game with the arrival of the third episode for The Division 2 has been revealed.

The developer revealed that players will be sent to a new location to search for a cure for the virus and this time, they will get to travel to Coney Island. The Island is already in the hands of the Black Tusk but players can take them out using the flamethrower.

As nice as Episode 2 was, fans are looking forward to getting their hands on the third episode as it feels like the new update would focus on the story once more and bring the series’ plot even further

Yo0u can check out the new trailer for Episode 3 below.