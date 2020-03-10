The Division 2 Season 1 Update Maintenance Time Announced

The Division 2 fans take note, there will be three hours where you won’t be able to play the game as the developer take down the servers for maintenance purposes.

It was announced that the developer will be taking the servers down to fix an issue that was brought up after the release of Warlords of New York expansion last week. Some players reported that the new gear set blueprints were not being granted as rewards. If you have not reached that point, you might want to wait for the update before you go forward.

There are still a few more bugs that were reported after the expansion arrive but we do not know when all of them will be fixed. The maintenance will be starting at 12.30 AM PST on the 10th of March Tuesday.

Season 1 was offered for free to those that got Warlords of New York but future seasons will require a Season Pass.