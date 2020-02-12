The Division 2: Players Can Jump Right Into New Expansion

The first major expansion for Division 2, Warlords of New York is nowhere. This expansion will bring players back to the start where the series starts where you will be hunting Aaron Keener in the Lower Manhattan region of the first game.

The best part of it all is that new players won’t have to complete the game to try out the New York expansion as they will be able to jump right at the moment the expansion arrives. The standalone expansion will cost $30.

For those that did not get the game, the bundle with the main game and the expansion will cost $40 now. Ubisoft explained that they wanted to do that so that new players can enjoy the new content along with the other players and this would encourage more people to give the game a try.

The expansion will also come with an update that will increase the level cap of the game.